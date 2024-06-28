Free entry to one of Yorkshire’s favourite attractions to anyone with one of these names

It’s quite the combination but film and TV megastar Terry Crews, former Newsround presenter John Craven and former England footballer John Terry have something in common. The trio is among the diverse list of celebrity names granted free entry to one of York’s most popular tourist attractions.

But why them? While being legends in their own right, they also share common ground connecting them to York’s place as the UK’s Chocolate City. All three share their names with the founding families of the city’s confectionary industry – brands we still find in our cupboards to this day.

York’s Chocolate Story, which tells the history of Chocolate Orange pioneers Terry’s, Fruit Pastilles creators Rowntree’s and boiled sweet manufacturer Craven’s, is opening its doors for a fortnight to anyone who shares a special bond with these confectionary connoisseurs.

It’s simple. If your forename or surname is, or is a variation of, Terry, Craven or Rowntree the ultimate chocolate Guided Tour experience awaits.

How to claim your free ticket

To claim a free ticket, all a guest needs to do is show their photo ID at York’s Chocolate Story’s admissions desk when they arrive to make their booking. Full terms and conditions can be found here.

York’s Chocolate Story is named among TripAdvisor’s top five attractions in York, ahead of popular attractions including Jorvik Viking Centre, Castle Howard and York Maze.

Guided Tours at the King’s Square attraction take guests on a 4,000-year journey from chocolate’s exotic origins in the rainforests of Central America to some of its most popular present-day brands, via York’s founding families. Visitors also view a live demonstration by a chocolatier, get hands on to make their own chocolate lolly and explore interactive exhibits.

But why is York known as the ‘UK’s Chocolate City’? The sweet moniker stems from the aroma of cocoa that could be smelled as it drifted through the city centre during the height of York’s chocolate boom.

The story of York’s founding families

Mary Tuke: One strand of the Rowntree story can be traced all the way back to 1725. Mary and her family were Quakers who favoured the cocoa industry because it offered workers an alternative to alcohol. She met resistance from the Merchant Adventurers’ Company, whose rules determined that a licence was required in order to trade, and she was deemed ineligible being neither widow nor daughter of a member of the company.

Henry Isaac Rowntree: More than a century later, Henry bought the Tuke cocoa and chocolate business. In 1860, he joined the Rowntree business and two years later bought out the chocolate and cocoa-making department and a legend was born.

Joseph Rowntree: After early struggles, Henry's older brother, Joseph, joined the business helping it to flourish. Rowntree's Fruit Pastilles and then Fruit Gums were launched and, in 1897 after Henry died, the company released their famous Elect Cocoa. The factory continued to thrive and Joseph decided to use his wealth to tackle poverty through philanthropy to improve working and living conditions for factory workers.

Mary Ann Craven: After her husband died in 1860, Mary Craven ran the Craven’s business for more than 40 years, right up until her death in 1902. She wasn’t very tall and apparently used to have a high chair she would sit on so she could oversee the packing of the confectionery!

Joseph Terry: Around 1767, William Bayldon and Robert Berry established a business selling cough lozenges, lemon and orange candied peel and other sweets. In 1823, Joseph Terry married Robert Berry’s niece and joined the firm, later establishing ‘Terry and Berry’. The business was renamed ‘Terry’s’ five years later when Robert left the business. Clever use of the new railways saw the company’s products being sold in 75 towns across the north of England.

Frank Terry: Frank took over the business, along with his son Noel, after Joseph’s death in 1898. They established products such as Spartan, All Gold and Terry’s Chocolate Orange. Frank was knighted in 1936 and made a High Sheriff of York in 1945.