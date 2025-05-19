Free Vision Screening for Year 3 Pupils as Focus-Trust Launches University Partnership Project

Focus-Trust is proud to announce the launch of a pioneering health initiative offering free vision screening for all Year 3 pupils across the Trust, in partnership with leading UK universities including the University of Manchester, University of Bradford, and Aston University.

The initiative aims to improve children's health and learning outcomes by identifying undiagnosed vision issues that may impact academic performance. Two pilot screenings will take place this summer term at Old Trafford Community Academy, Trafford and Shibden Head Primary Academy, Bradord with plans to expand Trust-wide.

The screenings will be conducted during the school day in a calm, supportive environment. Each check will be carried out by final-year optometry students, supervised by qualified university staff and supported by school staff. The vision test will take approximately 5–10 minutes and involve simple, non-invasive procedures such as reading letters or shapes from a chart.

Michael Rowland, Education Director at Focus-Trust, said: “We are incredibly excited to be working alongside top universities on this project. This project is something our Chair of our Trustees,Paul Spencer, has been very keen to get started.

“Early detection of vision problems can make a huge difference in a child’s educational journey and overall well-being.

“This initiative reflects our commitment to removing barriers to learning and ensuring that every child across our Trust has the opportunity to thrive both academically and personally.”

Focus-Trust is proud to champion this initiative, helping ensure every child has the best opportunity to thrive both in the classroom and beyond.