Friends tackle ultramarathon to raise more than £4,500 for specialist college

Two friends rose to the challenge of a 50-kilometre ultramarathon and raised £4,542 for a specialist college that educates and cares for students with communication needs.

Alex Jamison, from Doncaster, and Bastiaan Buijtenhuijs, from Manchester, took on the recent Ultra X 50 England event to raise funds for Communication Specialist College Doncaster (CSCD).

Held in the Peak District, the X 50 saw runners race across some of the best trail running locations in the country, taking in remote terrain and challenging climbs,

Alex and Bastiaan raised more than £2,000 which was then matched by Alex’s employer, construction group Hensall, thanks to support from the company’s CEO, Chris Bond. The money is being used to buy specialist gym equipment for the college students.

For Alex, the run was his chance for redemption after failing to complete the London Landmark Half Marathon earlier this year.

“It was a great challenge,” said Alex. “The weather was awful all day, which made it even harder, but we were both really chuffed to have completed the race. The checkpoints were roughly every quarter of the race and reaching each of them was a high point, as it gave us renewed belief.

“Bas had a low point fairly early on when he felt rubbish and like he might struggle to complete. My low point came on the last ascent, with maybe 5K to go. Bas was in front of me, pulling away and looking like he was hardly trying, which was quite demoralising! I managed to sort myself out though and we finished together.”

Alex and Bas chose CSCD to raise money for after Alex’s wife, Tracey Jamison, who is acting principal at the college, ran the last three miles of the London Half Marathon after Alex had to be treated in an ambulance.

CSCD, which is managed by registered charity Doncaster Deaf Trust, educates, trains, and cares for students who are deaf, hard of hearing, autistic, or who have other communication needs. Students attending the college, which is based in Leger Way, have a diverse range of needs, from those with severe learning disabilities, who need one-to-one support, to those who can access a full curriculum independently.

Bas, who is head of product for iQ HealthTech, said: “Raising money for the college has been the main goal, but we have also tried to raise awareness about the great work it does. We were thrilled to have raised more than £2,000 and we are so grateful to Chris Bond and the Hensall group for matching that amount – Chris’s offer came right out of the blue and was an amazing boost for us.”

CSCD has used the funds raised by Alex and Bas to purchase a Taurus Elite Ultimate HIIT Cardio Package, which includes an exercise bike, rowing machine, and treadmill.

Tracey said: “We are desperate to give our students the best possible experience using modern equipment and it will help with the health and wellbeing of students. This will not only prepare them for the world of work but also have a massive impact on their confidence, mental health and wellbeing. Our sincere thanks to Alex and Bas for taking on the X 50 challenge, and to Hensall for matching their fundraising efforts.”