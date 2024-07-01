From Bradford to the BBC: Writer Amit Dhand inspires students at school Speech Day

Bradford author Amit Dhand, whose fictional detective Harry Virdee is being brought to life in an upcoming BBC adaptation, spoke of his relentless determination during a visit to Bradford Grammar School.

Acclaimed author and screenwriter Amit Dhand captivated the audience at Bradford Grammar School’s Speech Day on Friday, with a powerful message about the importance of perseverance and relentless determination.

Dhand, best known for creating fictional British Asian detective Harry Virdee, shared his journey from growing up in Bradford to achieving literary and screenplay success, with his first Virdee novel currently being adapted into a six-part BBC series.

As Bradford Grammar School’s (BGS) keynote speaker, Dhand delivered powerful messages about overcoming obstacles, embracing rejection and learning from challenging times - values that have been integral to his own success.

“The hardest times are our greatest teachers,” he said during his visit to the co-educational independent school. “Each rejection, each setback, taught me valuable lessons and fuelled my determination to succeed.”

Dhand has written four books in the Harry Virdee series, with a fifth in the works, and adapted the third novel, ‘City of Sinners’, into a television series himself. The BBC recently completed filming the six-episode adaptation, titled ‘Virdee’, which features Staz Nair in the lead role and was filmed in locations across Bradford.

His standalone novel, ‘The Blood Divide’, which explores themes of identity, family and crime, recently caught the attention of Hollywood executives and is currently in development for a television adaptation.

He is currently working on ‘The Chemist’, a novel that weaves elements of his firsthand experiences as a pharmacist into a thrilling narrative. ‘The Chemist’ is also under development for a screen adaptation.

Dhand openly shared his experiences with rejection, telling the BGS audience he has faced 66 rejections as an author and many also as a screenwriter. However, each rejection has taught Dhand valuable lessons and fuelled his determination to succeed.

"Rejection is never a final defeat; it’s simply a part of the journey. Each rejection is an opportunity to learn and improve," said Dhand, whose mindset has been crucial in his development as a writer. Instead of allowing rejections to diminish his confidence, Dhand used them as motivation to refine his craft and persistently submit his work.

“Success is about repetitions,” continued Dhand. “Arnold Schwarzenegger says it best – he became the best in the world by doing more repetitions than anyone else. This applies to everything in life. Keep practising, and one day, you’ll wake up and realise how good you’ve become.”

Dhand spoke fondly of Bradford during his visit to the school, describing it as a source of continuous inspiration. He said: “Bradford is a city where the old and new coexist. It symbolises hope emerging from decay, reminding us that change is inevitable and we must embrace it. This dynamic is reflected in my writing and my life.”

He also spoke candidly about his time at Fulneck School, which features heavily in his books. It was there he was taught physics and tutored by Jed Boardman, now Deputy Headmaster at BGS. Dhand said: “School taught me to embrace my strengths and work on my weaknesses. My vivid imagination and storytelling ability were always recognised and encouraged by my teachers, even if my grammar wasn’t perfect!”

Simon Hinchliffe, Headmaster at BGS, thanked Dhand for his inspiring speech. “His story is a powerful testament to the idea that success can be built on a foundation of self-belief and determination,” said Dr Hinchliffe.