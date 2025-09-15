From catwalk to baton walk for Charlotte

Charlotte Lister, reigning Ms Eco Pageants UK, mental health advocate, and passionate fundraiser, has been honoured with the role of Baton of Hope bearer as part of the UK’s most ambitious suicide prevention initiative.

The Baton of Hope is travelling across the UK to raise awareness, spark crucial conversations, and challenge the stigma surrounding mental health and suicide.

Charlotte proudly carried the baton during its poignant stop at British Steel in Scunthorpe, representing those affected by mental health struggles and bringing a message of hope to the heart of the community.

“It’s an incredible honour to be part of this national movement,” said Charlotte.

Charlotte with the Baton of Hope

“Carrying the Baton of Hope is deeply personal to me. Mental health affects us all, and I’m committed to doing everything I can to raise awareness, offer support, and be a voice for those who feel unheard.”

Charlotte’s involvement in the Baton of Hope campaign builds on her ongoing commitment to making a difference. As Ms Eco Pageants UK, she uses her platform to champion causes close to her heart. Most including raising over £3,000 for Samaritans.

Her appearance at British Steel highlights the importance of mental health in industrial and male-dominated sectors, where stigma often prevents people from seeking help.

Charlotte’s message is clear: “It’s okay not to be okay – but no one should feel alone.”

The Baton of Hope initiative brings together people from all walks of life who are united in a single mission: to prevent suicide and inspire hope. Backed by mental health charities, public figures, and communities across the UK, the baton’s journey is a powerful symbol of change, compassion, and resilience.