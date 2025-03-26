From Foster Care to Becoming a Children’s Author: My Mission to Help Children Understand Their Emotions
One boy in particular, a four-year-old my parents cared for, struggled deeply with his emotions. He felt things so intensely but didn’t have the words to express them. I remember watching him become frustrated, upset, and overwhelmed, unable to explain what was wrong. I started creating small stories and activities to help him understand his feelings in a way that felt safe and engaging.
After receiving positive feedback from parents and teachers, I decided to use a small inheritance left by my grandparents to self-publish the books. There was significant demand due to their benefit and uniqueness, with parents appreciating that the books are fun, interactive, and educational. Emotion Explorers was born, and started with a very successful launch at Yorkshire Wildlife Park in December.
I donate 10% of my profits to mental health charities like YoungMinds or York Mind, depending on the book. I’m now taking these books into schools, libraries, and community groups, with the hope of continuing to spread the message that children’s mental health matters and can be supported through creative resources.
It’s all about making sure that the next generation grows up with the tools to understand their emotions, and I’m determined to keep doing what I can to contribute to that. This is only the beginning!