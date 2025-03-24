From frumpy to fabulous: Halton woman's weight loss success sparks new career

A remarkable transformation has inspired a local woman to embark on a new career, helping others achieve their weight loss dreams. Dawn, who shed an impressive two-and-a-half stone, is now a Slimming World Consultant, ready to share her success story and support with the community.

Dawn's journey began a year and a half ago when she joined the Slimming World group in Halton, determined to reclaim her confidence.

At 12 stone,

she felt uncomfortable and unrecognisable after years of struggling with her weight, exacerbated by four pregnancies and early menopause. "I’d tried to lose weight on my own, but I’d always get tired of restricting what I ate and give up," Dawn explained. "I was heading towards my 50s and still really unhappy, and I thought enough was enough."

Inspired to Lose Weight

Within just 12 weeks, Dawn hit her initial target of nearly two stone, eventually losing a further half stone, and has successfully maintained her weight loss since.

"When I came to Slimming World it never felt like I was on a diet," she said. "The eating plan encourages you to eat lots of tasty, filling foods like pasta, rice, potatoes and lean meat and fish, you’re never hungry and so you don’t feel like you’re missing out."

Dawn praised the group's supportive environment, highlighting the accountability and motivation she received. "The accountability of attending and staying to group each week, the support, motivation and tips from my consultant and fellow group members and following the food optimising plan resulted in me hitting my initial target within 12 weeks and over a year later I'm still a proud target member.

"The bonus was fitting into my pre-kid jeans, something I never thought would be possible. I turned 50 in November and feel more fabulous, happy and confident in myself than I did in my early 40s and my joints no longer hurt."

Dawn Driver at the Slimming World Head Office

Inspired by her own success, Dawn trained as a Consultant at Slimming World’s national training academy in Derbyshire and has now taken over her own group in Crossgates, Leeds, at The Newman Centre.

"When I first joined Slimming World as a member, I never dreamed that I would end up helping other people to lose weight and I'm loving it," Dawn said. "After losing two-and-a-half stone and completing my training, it’s a privilege for me to be able to pass on the experience, insight and understanding that helped me, so that I can give my members the support they need to get to target."

Dawn emphasises the importance of support and the community of like-minded people in achieving weight loss goals. "Support is really the most important thing. It all starts with feeling that you’re not alone. I couldn’t have lost two-and-a-half stone without the weekly help, encouragement and understanding of my own Consultant and the other members in group. As someone who has lost weight myself, I know the challenges people can face, which is why, along with the group, I will be there to support every one of my members all the way to their chosen target weight."

In addition to healthy eating, Dawn promotes an active lifestyle through Slimming World’s Body Magic programme. "Becoming more active is important too. Our Body Magic physical activity support programme helps members build activity into their daily routine at their own pace. Everything counts from walking to gardening to washing the car. I love aqua aerobic, pilates and yoga. As well as meeting up with friends for a walk and a chat."

