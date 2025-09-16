From lens to lounge: Your holiday photo could star in Lees Bradford Airport's new Premium Lounge

Yorkshire travellers are invited to make their mark on the airport’s brand-new Six Eight One Lounge. Winners will receive complimentary lounge access to see their photo on display ahead of their next departure from Leeds Bradford Airport.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) has launched a new competition inviting holidaymakers to showcase their favourite travel photos for the chance to win free lounge access, as well as the honour of having their imagery displayed in the airport’s brand-new Six Eight One Lounge.

To win, travellers simply have to submit a photo from one of the destinations served by one of LBA’s many airline partners, including Jet2, easyJet, Aer Lingus and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From sunny beach holidays in Palma and Malaga, to European city breaks in Paris or Dublin, any travel moment that tells a story could be selected to be featured - whether it’s a breathtaking ocean view, a family selfie on the beach, or a perfect plate of tapas.

LBA Six Eight One Lounge

The best shots will then be selected to take pride of place on a dedicated lounge wall, with each winner receiving a complimentary voucher, so they can relax in style the next time they depart from Leeds Bradford and see their creation hanging proud.

The competition celebrates LBA’s much-anticipated terminal extension, designed to deliver a better passenger experience from start to finish, which includes the launch of two premium lounges – Six Eight One and Avro.

The Six Eight One lounge offers travellers the chance to start their journey in ultimate comfort, with a complimentary bar, hot and cold buffet-style dining, and a calm space to unwind before a flight. LBA has recently introduced an enhanced lounge offering, meaning that groups of up to six can now enjoy the premier experience and passengers aged 12 years and above are all welcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vincent Hodder, CEO of Leeds Bradford Airport, commented: "Every part of this terminal expansion has been designed with our passengers in mind, so it only makes sense to invite them to be part of it. Leeds Bradford is Yorkshire’s airport and we want that to be reflected not just in our services, but in our spaces too.

"This photo wall is our way of celebrating the incredible journeys our passengers take, and the community that makes LBA what it is."