From struggle to strength – Lisa’s Slimming World journey comes full circle

A slimmer who transformed her life by losing 4st 11lbs is now using her success to shape a whole new career—helping others change their lives and achieve their weight loss dreams too.

Lisa Harris joined her local Slimming World group in Middlesbrough after struggling with arthritis in her knee, which made walking difficult and left her feeling constantly tired and sluggish.

That was her turning point. Having lost weight previously she found after stopping group, the weight crept back on. Nervous about returning, Lisa was welcomed back with open arms and that support changed everything!

Lisa lost 3lbs in her first week and quickly rediscovered the joy of eating generous portions of Free Food without ever feeling hungry. Her favourite meals include homemade chicken tikka masala, spaghetti Bolognese, and homemade pizzas.

"I’ve learnt how to make all my favourite foods in ways that fill me up and have helped slim me down’ laughs Lisa "I'm feeling better than ever and confident this time its off for good!"

Now, Lisa has trained as a Consultant for Slimming World, the UK and Ireland’s largest group-based weight loss organisation, at their national training academy in Derbyshire. She’s running her own group in Acklam at St Margaret’s Church, The Oval on Mondays at 5:30pm and 7pm, starting from July 28.

“When I first joined Slimming World as a member, I never dreamt I’d end up helping other people to lose weight—but now I just can’t wait to get started. After losing 4st 11lbs and completing my training, it’s a privilege to pass on the experience, insight and understanding that helped me.

"Support is everything. I couldn’t have done it without my Consultant and fellow slimmer's. That’s why, in my group, there’ll be tons of encouragement, recipe sharing, and fun—we’ll celebrate every success together.

"I never felt like I was on a diet. The plan is full of tasty, filling foods like pasta, rice, potatoes, lean meats and fish—you’re never hungry and never feel like you’re missing out. Slimming World isn’t just about food in group I've learnt about how I can move more too! I've been able to build activity into my life I’ve joined a gym, walk regularly, and even bought a trampoline for Boogie Bounce.

"I’ve got so much more energy and don’t get out of breath anymore. I even did a charity skydive & raised £1,000 something I never thought I’d have the confidence to do!”

‘Im really looking forward to helping others in the same way I’ve been helped , I just cant wait to get started!’

Lisa’s Slimming World group will be held at St Margaret’s Church, The Oval, Acklam every Monday at 5:30pm & 7pm .