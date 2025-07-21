From the classroom to City Hall: Student voice shapes Bradford’s future

More than 50 students, aged 7 to 16, from 11 schools across Bradford, have come together for a landmark Student Parliament event at Bradford City Hall to debate with city leaders on issues of ‘Climate and Culture’.

Organised by Bradford Diocesan Academies Trust (BDAT) the event provided a dedicated space for young people to express their ideas, challenge civic leaders and shape the conversation about the future of their city when it comes to culture and the environment.

The schools involved included Belle Vue Girls’ Academy, Immanuel College, Bradford Forster Academy, St John's CE Primary School, Lady Royd Primary School, Buttershaw Business and Enterprise College, Bradford Girls’ Grammar School, the Academy at St James CE Primary, St Philips’s CE Primary, Baildon CE Primary and Oxenhope CE Primary.

The panel of expert guests included senior figures from education, culture, sustainability, and local government. There were representatives from BDAT, including CEO Carol Dewhurst OBE; Bradford Council, including Jade Ibegbuna, Head of Cultural Partnerships, and Richard Cracknell, Programme Lead for Child Friendly Bradford; The Linking Network; Bradford Hate Crime Alliance; Bradford City of Culture 2025; and the Science and Media Museum.

Student delegates from Belle Vue Girls’ Academy and Baildon CE Primary School

Through dynamic exchanges with the panel, the students debated important topics such as environmental responsibility and access to cultural opportunities, sharing their own lived experiences and aspirations for a better Bradford. They asked questions such as ‘How can schools reduce the volume of litter they produce?’, ‘What will the legacy of the City of Culture be for young people?’ and ‘How can young people have a say in the future?’.

As a result, students will now begin working with city leaders to be part of change in the city. From being part of the Clean Air Schools Programme, to connections forming between schools through The Linking Network, to the continued involvement of schools in the Bradford City of Culture events.

The Student Parliament was a true celebration of student voice, empowering students to take an active role in democracy and local issues. It also provided a unique extension of their learning about modern British values and Bradford's cultural heritage, which this year is the UK’s City of Culture.

This year’s debate builds on BDAT’s long-term commitment to providing excellent student development opportunities beyond the school through fostering student voice and championing civic engagement. It follows previous impactful events such as the Student Post-Pandemic Recovery Summit with five other Trusts across the city and the Relationship Reset Conference earlier this year.

Bradford City Hall, the iconic venue for the event

These events have achieved societal change and introduced new civic innovations, including the development of a student-constructed website on consent education, a charter challenging sexual harassment and the establishment of student wellbeing ambassadors across BDAT to promote student mental health.

By providing a public stage at the heart of the city’s civic centre, BDAT and its partners are proud to be helping nurture the next generation of active citizens.

Carol Dewhurst OBE, CEO of BDAT, said: “We are delighted to facilitate this important event with partners across the City to give young people in Bradford the space to question, debate and influence life in our city and region.

“Our students have so many ideas and want to be actively involved in making Bradford the best place it can be. As the next generation, it is brilliant to see their voices being heard and their views taken into account by decision-makers.

Jonathan Kennedy, Student Voice Co-Ordinator at BDAT and the panel

“Opportunities such as this also offer the chance for our students to build their confidence and public speaking skills, preparing them for a future in which they will be changemakers and contribute positively to society.”

Chase, a Year 4 student at St John's CE Primary School, said: “City Hall was amazing - I couldn't believe how big it was inside! It was great to be able to ask questions about where I live and see how they can help stop graffiti and litter.”

Teigan, another Year 4 student at St John's CE Primary School, added:“I liked listening to the other children's ideas about Bradford. We all agreed that having more free clubs and things to do at the weekends was a great idea too.”

