Funding helps support transformational York cafe

A York-based cafe that pledges to transform the lives of ex-offenders and addicts in the local community has benefitted from Skipton Business Finance’s nationwide, Communities Matter scheme.

The scheme, which was launched by the nationwide working capital solutions provider in 2023, offers small grants for local community projects and good causes across the UK and is open for applications to all not-for-profit organisations.

Chocolate & Co received £250 as part of the scheme which was used to provide 66 of the cafe's signature house chocolates for its ‘Pay it Forward board’ scheme, helping keep customers warm and happy throughout the winter period.

The Pay it Forward board scheme gives customers the option to add an extra item to their bill, for someone who can't afford it, to redeem with no questions asked.

Chocolate & Co, York

This supports approximately 30 people each week with a free meal and hot drink, and helps the cafe build authentic relationships through which they have provided additional support and/or signposted them to support elsewhere.

Chocolate and Co opened in the autumn of 2023 and was founded by Linda and Mariah Barrie following the loss of two close friends to addiction in 2020 and 2021. The aim being to provide employment opportunities for ex-offenders and individuals recovering from addiction and followed their initial venture - a mobile van serving hot drinks to the community.

Commenting on the donation, Co-Founder Mariah Barrie said:

"We can’t thank Skipton Business Finance enough for selecting Chocolate & Co to receive a Communities Matter Scheme grant.

“We are a community recovery charity and York based #CafeWithACause. We advocate for the disadvantaged and the deserving; holding the hand of those less fortunate and feeding the hearts of whoever walks through our door.

“We strive to break down the barriers to employment for those marginalised and living on the fringes of society; often inflicted by stigma from addiction, homelessness or previous criminal law. Anybody can donate a hot drink or a meal for someone to redeem in our cafe, without question or judgement, when they can’t afford to pay for it themselves.

For example, this kind £250 donation from SBF paid for 66 signature house chocolates for our ‘Pay it Forward board’ scheme, helping keep our customers happy and their tummies full this cold winter season and beyond."

Sophie Brown, media and communications manager at Skipton Business Finance, who oversees the scheme, said:

“It is important to us that we are supporting charities that truly care about giving back, like Chocolate and Co, who are making a real difference in its local community.

“The scheme was developed to give community groups and projects around the UK the chance to receive a small grant to support their vision, fund immediate needs, and continue making an impact within their community.”

To date, Communities Matter has provided grants worth £13,750 to 46 organisations.