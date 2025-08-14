Fundraiser continues the legacy of surgeon who saved his life

The Sickleholme Golf Day in support of Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity returned for its 31st year on Friday 1 August.

The event had previously been organised by retired Sheffield Children’s surgeon, Ewen MacKinnon, but this year he received support from long time event attendee, Matt Bruce.

As a child Matt underwent surgery at Sheffield Children’s to save his life, and thanks to that care, he’s gone on to live a healthy and full life. Matt didn’t know until recently however, that his life-saving care was performed by Ewen.

During his 30-year career as a surgeon at Sheffield Children’s, Ewen was known for his gentle manner, and for going above and beyond for his patients. Since retiring in 2007, Ewen has only become more dedicated to his fundraising.

Volunteers and staff from Sheffield Children's Hospital Charity helped to make the event a success.

He held the first Sickleholme Golf Day fundraiser in 1994, and to-date, has raised more than £126,000 for Sheffield Children’s. To recognise Ewen’s tireless support, he was presented with the ‘Outstanding Contribution Award’ at the 2025 Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity Awards.

To continue Ewen’s fundraising legacy, Matt helped to organise this year’s golf day.

The event was attended by former Sheffield Children’s colleagues and patients, local businesses, and golf lovers. Since its beginnings, the event has taken place at the stunning Sickleholme Golf Course in Bamford, amongst the Peak District’s rolling hills.

This year’s event was a huge success and raised over £5,000. The money will support the theatres department at Sheffield Children’s; the department where Ewen provided life-changing care for over 30 years.

Matt said: “I have had the great privilege to be invited by Ewen to assist in taking the golf day forwards, and as both my mum and mother-in-law worked with Ewen at Sheffield Children’s for years, it felt right to say yes. What I didn’t know was that Ewen had operated on me as a baby and ultimately saved my life.