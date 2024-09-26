Game-on for Alex after enterprise funding

Alex Cousins, 27, from Sheffield, applied to the SWEF Enterprise Fund at South Yorkshire’s Community Foundation (SYCF) to launch his business, Wolven Crafts.

SWEF awards grants of up to £2,000 to young people in South Yorkshire who need support with fledgling business start-up costs which they would otherwise not be able to afford, particularly for those young individuals who are not in education, employment or training.

Recognising Alex's potential and the value of his business idea, SWEF awarded him a grant of £500 to help bring his business vision to life. He used the money to create unique, recycled and bespoke gaming dice trays.

The product rationale stemmed from one of Alex's hobbies, Dungeons and Dragons (D&D) - a fantasy role-playing game - where dice would often roll off tables during the board game.

He explains: "I had the idea; I just needed the means which is why I applied to the SWEF fund at SYCF to bring it to life.

“I’ve developed multiple prototypes using various recycled materials, sizes, and finishes. Each item is crafted with care and comes with a certificate of authenticity, highlighting its sustainable origins.”

The grant has funded the cost of materials and space at Ed’s Workshop - a community workshop, based in Carver House, Sheffield City Centre, for craftspeople who need a supported workspace. It offers a space for individuals to explore their creative talents and develop skills making and selling artisan products.

Alex, who has autism, said: "The grant is the only reason that I can afford to come here."

“I’ve been able to improve my woodworking skills and proficiency in using tools like scroll saws, electric drills, lathes, bandsaws and belt sanders, which allowed me to efficiently cut, shape and finish the wooden creations.”

Alex also developed a keen eye for design, experimenting with various materials and finishes. Through this comprehensive training, he’s now well-equipped to take his business to the next level and is looking to promote his product to local gaming locations.

He said: "I am often overambitious, and I can push myself too far. A lot of people like me just need a prompt.

“The process of applying for funding at SYCF was easy.” Along with support from Opportunity Sheffield, Alex concentrated on his application, thinking diligently about what the funding would be spent on. Having initially applied for £500 out of the £2,000 available, Alex is now looking to apply for the rest of the funding to move his business forward.

“It has helped me realise what I needed to start my business. The funding really helped get the wheels going."

SYCF is the largest grant giving charity in South Yorkshire and in 2023 awarded more than £1.7m to more than 400 local groups.

Michelle Dickinson, head of philanthropy and programmes at SYCF, visited Alex to see how he had benefitted from the funding. She said: “We were absolutely blown away by Alex’s business idea, talent, vision and determination to succeed.

