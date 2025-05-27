Garforth and Swillington Independents select candidate for Leeds Local Elections 2026

Cllr Dobson has served on the council for 19 years holding many senior positions within the local authority before becoming an independent member of the council in Leeds eight years ago.

Professionally, Mark is a Chartered Management Institute member and is the Chief Operating Officer at the Queen’s Award-winning charity, Wetherby in Support of the Elderly.

In his spare time his interests include being a member of Garforth and District Lions Club and President of Garforth Brass.

Councillor Dobson said: “It has been one of the biggest pleasures of my life to serve my community for the last 19 years.

“In that time, I have gained a great deal of experience working in such areas as licensing, planning, the council scrutiny process as a chair of the health board and later as an executive board member with responsibility for environmental services and parks.

“These are all skills that I utilise in representing our community and I hope I can continue to do that from 2026 onwards. I think, in the uncertain times we live in, it is important that our community has a safe and experienced pair of hands representing them.

“Of course, the most important aspect of the role are the individual, diverse and often complex, casework issues that I undertake, along with my colleagues, day in, day out and I hope the community will support me next May to continue that vital work.”

Garforth and Swillington is an electoral ward of Leeds City Council in east Leeds, West Yorkshire, covering the town of Garforth as well as the villages of Great Preston and Swillington.

