Get in touch: £1,500 on offer to local charities

Local housebuilder David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East, which has its Porters Way development in the area, is asking local registered charities to nominate themselves to be in with a chance of receiving £1,500, as part of its monthly Community Fund initiative.

The Community Fund sees the local housebuilder support a different regional charity every month, with a donation of up to £1,500 to aid the incredible work being done by charities with a variety of different causes. Registered charities are invited to email their applications by Friday 30th May for consideration for July, August and September Community Funds to [email protected]. Submitted charities will then be reviewed by the housebuilder, and those who may be selected will be eligible to receive the donation.

The Community Fund is managed by The Barratt Foundation, which has been established to support local and national charities across the UK, as the housebuilder looks to contribute to the communities in which it builds. The Barratt Foundation aims to promote social inclusion to support people of all ages, religions, race, financial positions, and backgrounds to integrate with and benefit from society. Registered charities across the East Yorkshire region are encouraged to apply for a Community Fund donation.

Recent Community Funds made by the local housebuilder include a donation to Driffield & Wolds Food Bank earlier this year, which also saw members of the team volunteer their time to help with the running of the bank. York-based charity The Snappy Trust also received financial support, which went towards providing sensory items for the disabled children and young people that the charity supports. Most recently, a Community Fund was also donated to Pocklington Rugby in the Community to support three major milestone events, including the Easter egg delivery for vulnerable members of the community, support for the annual Pockdown Family Day, and funding for the Local Volunteer Awards.

Now, David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East is encouraging other charities in the area to get in touch and nominate themselves to receive a Community Fund donation, where they too will be able to receive financial aid.

Sarah Hanna, Sales Manager of David Wilson Homes’ Porters Way development in Driffield, commented: “We are delighted to be opening nominations for our monthly Community Fund donations. The initiative is dedicated to supporting as many registered charities across the region, and we are delighted to have already supported so many deserving organisations with over £9,000 so far this year. We thoroughly look forward to welcoming more nominations and building relationships with more incredible charities.”

David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East is now accepting nominations to its Community Fund for the months of July, August and September. Registered charities that would like to apply for support from the house builder are invited to email their applications to [email protected] by Friday 30th May.

For more information on David Wilson Homes’ Porters Way development, please visit: https://www.dwh.co.uk/new-homes/dev002694-porters-way/