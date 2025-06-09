Ben Aitken gets to know alpaca Arnie during his visit to Bradford

Award-winning author Ben Aitken loves to ramble.

Not only physically through the miles he covers for his travel books but also literally through his meandering, charming and humorous writing style. And he combines the two superbly in his latest book Sh*tty Breaks.

Over the course of the year Ben visited twelve of the least popular spots in the UK and Ireland according to official tourist board visitor numbers (or lack of them). But don’t get the title wrong. This isn’t an opportunity for Ben to take the mickey or stick the boot in further.

Instead, as the book’s strapline shows, this is ‘A Celebration of Unsung Cities’ and a chance for Ben to prove that anywhere - like anyone - can be interesting and enjoyable if approached in the right fashion.

Ben Aitken's celebration of Bradford is included i his new book on unsung cities

And among the cities visited was Bradford. This was the ninth city on the itinerary but where enlightenment dawned on Ben: 'It was in Bradford that my initial hunch - that certain cities were being short-changed - started to resemble a conviction.

‘Give Bradford a chance. It stands for all those unsung cities and towns across the land that have gone under the radar for ages.’

Ben found that the fact Bradford was once a ‘global bigshot’ was plain to see everywhere from the City Hall - ‘a sandy Gothic palace, its midriff adorned with long-gone rulers’ - to the Alhambra and the old Wool Exchange. But it was not all history with time to marvel at Centenary Square with its mirror pool ‘the size of Barnsley’, the ‘looming’ Museum of Science and Media and the statue of his much-admired JB Priestley.

But he found time too to head out of town to an alpaca farm and a treasured kiss with one of its residents, Arnie, enjoying a half cookie, half brownie ‘brookie’ while watching Bradford lose to Widnes at Odsal Stadium and, on the food front, enjoyed tucking into a spicy spaghetti bolognese at MyLahore.

While a trip to the city’s Northern Parade ‘quirky quarter’ involved a Mango Lassi Heathen IPA at the Boar and Fable and a chat with Ellen who told him the best thing in Bradford were: ‘The people. Yes we're a bit mad but we’re decent really I wouldn’t swap ‘em’.

Summing up his experiences of the cities at his official book launch Ben said: ‘They weren’t flawless, they weren’t unblemished but where is and who is? I really think anywhere can be interesting, like anyone, if you ask them the right questions and give them enough time.’

And this is exactly what you get from Sh*tty Breaks as Ben steps out of the train or bus station on arrival, takes you by the hand and leads you through the local attractions and oddities while ensuring there is enough time to grab a pint here and savour a local delicacy there so you never lack for sustenance on his weird and wonderful wanderings.

Ben admits to enjoying ‘walking in a curious fashion’. And he doesn’t mean backwards or without bending his knees but with his eyes peeled and ears to the ground. ‘When you walk in such a fashion, things jump out at you, like bits of stimulating shrapnel.’

So be prepared to be hit by these flying bits of shrapnel from all angles, whether from skiing and skinny-dipping in Sunderland, falling in love with Dunfermline, kissing an alpaca in Bradford, suffering jellied eels in Chelmsford to having more craic in Limerick than was wise.

But what I loved most was not the things Ben unearthed but the random assortment of characters he met along the way. Most of them thought he had lost his marbles when he explained he was writing about their cities and many, when asked the best part of where they lived, suggested it was going somewhere else.

But, wherever he went, Ben’s easy-going nature ensured he could always find someone to talk to so he could discover what really makes these places tick.

This is an affectionate and humorous tour of our nation - an ode to the unfashionable and little loved. Many of us could extol the virtues of cities such as Bath, Oxford, York, Liverpool, Edinburgh, Belfast and Cardiff. But Ben shows through Sh*tty Breaks that there will always be something worth discovering and someone worth talking to no matter where you are.