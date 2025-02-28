Glaswegians living in Yorkshire encouraged to be part of new history book to celebrate Glasgow’s 850th birthday

This year, Glasgow is celebrating its 850th birthday with its first living remembrance book to celebrate the people who have taken the Glasgow spirit globally.

The physical book, which will also be available to view online for a limited time, is aiming to contain the names of at least 850 Glaswegians that no longer reside in the city but still call it ‘hame’.

Once ready, the book will be displayed in Glasgow City Chambers and will include a mix of names, stories and images capturing the memories and special moments of the people that make Glasgow what it is today.

The book allows Glaswegians living abroad or away from the city to be part of this year’s celebrations. Entrants can share as much or as little as they like about their time in the Dear Green Place.

Where did you GlasGOw? is an open invitation for those abroad who have an affinity to the city and a story to tell - whether about themselves, a fellow Weegie, or on behalf of an ancestor, family member, or friend.

To share your memories, stories and images please visit glasgow850.com and complete the online form. Entries will be available to view towards the end of the year and will serve as a legacy from the Glasgow 850 celebrations.

Cllr Jacqueline McLaren, Lord Provost of Glasgow said; “Glasgow has long been known for having some of the world’s best banter and that sense of humour doesn’t fade when they move away. They carry their memories and stories of home with them, sharing the unique spirit of Glasgow wherever they go.

“It’s long been said that ‘story telling is the oldest form of education’, and we hope by having global Glaswegians share their authentic stories and experiences that people will be able to gain a real understanding of our famous slogan, People Make Glasgow.”

The launch of the book is part of a much wider yearlong citywide programme of curated events and community-based activities for citizens and visitors. It will let people at home and abroad, share their experiences and tell their stories, celebrating Glasgow’s rich heritage and culture, reflecting on its transformation, and inspiring future ambitions.

Themes for the year include heritage, young people, diverse communities, climate change, culture, innovation, business, and skills. Central to the programme, are the 'signature' activities including Taste the Place, a scheme providing the chance for locals and visitors to learn more about the history of Glasgow’s hospitality scene by eating their way around the city, Clyde Chorus, a three-day music extravaganza in May, and People's Palace pop-up exhibition running June to November.