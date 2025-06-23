‘Glow-up’ your retirement with a simple mindset switch

Friendship group Leeds Oddfellows is inspiring local retirees to give their retirement a ‘glow-up’ by switching from a ‘To Do’ to a ‘To Be’ mindset. The Leeds-based Society, made up of mostly older and retired members, says it’s easy to get stuck in a rut once initial ‘things to do’ lists are ticked off. But retirees shouldn’t miss out on living a more fulfilling and authentic life, the friendship group adds, explaining how its regular events held in and around Meanwood, Kirkstall and Morley are great ways to get a retirement that glows.

This message is backed by ‘Doctor of Happiness’ Dr Andy Cope, who has spent two decades studying the science of positive psychology and human flourishing. He explained: “Retirement is the perfect opportunity to have a psychological spring clean, and to shift our mindset from ‘when’ to ‘now’.

“Too often, we spend our lives chasing goals, which means we can accidentally kick our happiness into the long grass.

“With retirement, you can fall into the trap of only creating ‘To Do’ lists and they are often quite mundane tasks, and they tend to run out once you’ve ticked off that holiday, or you’ve sorted out the house or garden. But if you make the switch to asking yourself what you want ‘To Be’ today, it’s incredibly powerful and rewarding.”

Dr Cope added: “Everyone’s ‘To Be’ list is different. Thinking about what kind of person you want to be gives you focus. For example, if you want to be a nice person, then you need to be kind, compassionate and present for those around you. If you want to be more adventurous, spend the day focusing on being curious and bold, and give new things a try.”

Social Organiser for Leeds District Oddfellows, Eleanor Tamlyn, added: “Retirement isn’t just about finishing work. It’s your chance to re-invent, re-energise and start living life like you mean it. That means new friends, new adventures and a new perspective.

“Our local friendship group is here to help you explore what’s possible in retirement – at your own pace and in your own way. You’ll find friendly faces, interesting events, chances to volunteer, and group holidays to look forward to. There’s also wellbeing advice and plenty of opportunities to feel more connected in your community.

“No matter what you need to help you flourish, we can help you glow in retirement.”

Leeds Oddfellows has a busy schedule of events planned for the summer months. The group has suggested the following meetups as great tasters for any interested retirees.

Fish, Chips and Bingo at Unity Court, 431 Meanwood Road, Leeds, LS7 2LD. Noon. Always a Tuesday. July 8th, August 12th, September 9th. £8 per person.

Cooked Breakfast & Chat, Unity Court, 431 Meanwood Road, Leeds, LS7 2LD @10.30am. Always a Friday. August 22nd, September 19th, September 26th up to. £3.50 per person.

Mrs Anne Spice has been a member of Leeds Oddfellows since September 2024. She told us that “The folks at the Leeds Branch have made me feel very welcome. Why did I not join before?!? Because I didn’t know about you until I saw an advert in Yours Magazine.

Mrs Hilary Andrews who joined Oddfellows in October 2024 told us “I am really enjoying Oddfellows. Everyone has been very welcoming. The Christmas lunch was superb and we enjoyed the games afterwards. I have already recruited a friend!”

The Oddfellows aims to improve its members’ lives through friendship and support. As well as its events, Oddfellows members can access a variety of benefits including care and welfare support and a travel club. There are also opportunities to volunteer and take part in fundraising initiatives.

To find out more about Leeds Oddfellows and its upcoming events, get in touch with Eleanor on [email protected] or call 07709 295317.

To learn more about how to give your retirement a ‘glow-up’, join the Oddfellows and Dr Andy Cope for an inspiring free online event on Tuesday 1 July at 7pm. Further information is available at www.oddfellows.co.uk/retirement.

