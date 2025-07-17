Golden wedding anniversary inspires gift for renal patients
Ray’s thoughtful gesture raised £1,050, sparking a wider campaign that ultimately gathered momentum raising £3,275 to help fund 13 hospital-grade televisions for the Renal Unit.
His kind gesture and passion to help others inspired the local community to offer their support:
- The Newton on Derwent Heritage Café, a weekly pop-up, donated £615
- Stuart Barker contributed £610, raised in memory of his late wife Emma, who was also a Renal Unit patient
- The Minster Lions Club of York and Derwent Lions Club each gave £500, with Derwent’s chairman, Ken Hardgrave, also receiving treatment
The upgrade was supported by York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity, which works to enhance patient care and experience across the Trust.
Each week, Ray attends dialysis three times, spending over four hours per session a routine shared by more than 85 other patients, six days a week.
The existing televisions were over a decade old and in need of an upgrade.
The new TVs were installed in May 2025, bringing relief, entertainment, and comfort to patients during long dialysis sessions.
Earlier this month, Ray and all the donors gathered in the unit to celebrate this collective effort and thank everyone involved.
Speaking at the event, Ray described how he wanted to do something that would help lift everyone's spirits.
He said: I’m so thankful to everyone who donated, it’s wonderful to see the idea come to life. As someone who spends hours each week in the unit, I wanted to do something that would help lift everyone's spirits and make a difference. I’m so thankful to everyone who donated and supported the idea. It’s great to see it come to life and know it’s making a difference."
Mandy Jones, Renal Unit Service Manager, said: "Having new televisions in every treatment area has made a real difference to our patients' experience. Dialysis can be long and tiring, and this upgrade provides both comfort and distraction. We’re incredibly grateful to Ray and all the donors who made this possible."