Goldsmiths North event to return to Sheffield next month

More than fifty independent contemporary Silverware and Jewellery makers from across the UK are heading to Sheffield next month for the prestigious Goldsmiths North event.

Goldsmiths North, in association with the Sheffield Assay Office, the Goldsmiths’ Company, the Goldsmiths’ Company Charity and the Company of Cutlers in Hallamshire, unites the finest contemporary jewellers and silversmiths from across the UK and brings them all together in the heart of the steel city.

The annual 3-day selling fair will be held from 12th – 14th July at the Cutlers’ Hall and is open to the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The exhibitor lineup boasts a selection of experts of traditional silversmiths presenting a diverse range of designers, crafting supreme work that embraces the intricacies of design techniques practised in the industry today, from stone-setting to cutting-edge advancements in technological tools, ensuring a comprehensive showcase of the industry’s finest.

Goldsmiths North Event

Some designers joining the fair include Polly Gasston, Sheffield-based Tiago Jewellery as well as Karina Martus FIPG.

Event Director of Goldsmiths North Brett Payne said: “This event provides an opportunity to discover, try on and purchase some of this year’s most extraordinary contemporary pieces.

“It also allows visitors the unique opportunity to meet and connect with over 50 makers such as Ilana Belsky, Ernest Wright and more. From budget-friendly luxuries to modern design classics, Goldsmiths North hosts a variety of options, catering to all preferences and budgets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whether you are there to admire or acquire, you will be overwhelmed by the unique pieces on display. It's a truly fantastic day out and one that we are very proud to host in Sheffield.”

For more information, visit: www.goldsmithsnorth.com