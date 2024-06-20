Goldsmiths North event to return to Sheffield next month
Goldsmiths North, in association with the Sheffield Assay Office, the Goldsmiths’ Company, the Goldsmiths’ Company Charity and the Company of Cutlers in Hallamshire, unites the finest contemporary jewellers and silversmiths from across the UK and brings them all together in the heart of the steel city.
The annual 3-day selling fair will be held from 12th – 14th July at the Cutlers’ Hall and is open to the public.
The exhibitor lineup boasts a selection of experts of traditional silversmiths presenting a diverse range of designers, crafting supreme work that embraces the intricacies of design techniques practised in the industry today, from stone-setting to cutting-edge advancements in technological tools, ensuring a comprehensive showcase of the industry’s finest.
Some designers joining the fair include Polly Gasston, Sheffield-based Tiago Jewellery as well as Karina Martus FIPG.
Event Director of Goldsmiths North Brett Payne said: “This event provides an opportunity to discover, try on and purchase some of this year’s most extraordinary contemporary pieces.
“It also allows visitors the unique opportunity to meet and connect with over 50 makers such as Ilana Belsky, Ernest Wright and more. From budget-friendly luxuries to modern design classics, Goldsmiths North hosts a variety of options, catering to all preferences and budgets.
“Whether you are there to admire or acquire, you will be overwhelmed by the unique pieces on display. It's a truly fantastic day out and one that we are very proud to host in Sheffield.”
For more information, visit: www.goldsmithsnorth.com
Tickets available to book online at: https://goldsmithsnorth.com/tickets/#Ticket
