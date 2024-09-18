Good growing – Heckmondwike funeral home donates to local eco club

A Heckmondwike funeral home has presented a local eco club with a donation towards the development of a new outdoor area.

Co-op Funeralcare Heckmondwike, in Westgate, donated £450 to Co-op Academy Smithies Moor Eco Club to support its latest outdoor project.

The funds will enable the club to purchase a polytunnel to grow their own fruit and vegetables, which will be looked after by local school children – helping them to learn more about gardening, while fostering a lifelong interest in nature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The donation follows Co-op Funeralcare Heckmondwike’s ‘Go Big Barnardo’s’ fundraiser earlier this summer, which raised an impressive £643 and formed part of Co-op’s ongoing partnership with Barnardo’s.

Co-op Funeralcare

Joanne Pickles and Catherine Brackenbury, from Co-op Academy Smithies Moor, said: “We’re so pleased with this generous donation from Co-op Funeralcare Heckmondwike towards our latest outdoor project.

“The garden has already been a great success and promises to be a fun activity teaching the children about the eco-system, as well as supporting both their mental and physical health through time spent outdoors. Thank you Co-op Funeralcare Heckmondwike!”

Devon Clegg, Funeral Director at Co-op Funeralcare Heckmondwike, said: “When we learnt that Co-op Academy Smithies Moor were developing the new nature area, we were eager to offer our help. We’re always trying to find new ways to support local causes and the wider community, so we were keen put our green fingers to work and donate £450 towards such a special project that will help generations to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Co-op Funeralcare Heckmondwike team are also proud to have raised £1,179 for Barnardo’s, over the past two years. As a member-owned business, Co-op is always keen to support important causes however we can, and we are now on a mission to raise £5 million to support young people.