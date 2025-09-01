Goole care home resident enjoys a pamper morning

Residents at HC-One’s Windsor Court Care Home in Goole, East Yorkshire, continue to enjoy meaningful activities that support wellbeing and happiness, with one resident recently enjoying a special pamper day in town.

Lillian Ayre, 76 years old, a glamorous and much-loved member of the Windsor Court community, indulged in one of her favourite pastimes, a pamper morning. Accompanied by the home’s Wellbeing Coordinator, Eleanor Martin, Lillian visited her local nail salon where she received her regular treatment. Having built a wonderful friendship with the salon staff over time, Lillian was warmly welcomed, with everyone delighted to see her.

After her pampering session, Lillian decided to make the most of her day with a spot of shopping. The trip began with a relaxing cup of coffee at a local café, followed by browsing the shops. Lillian was thrilled to treat herself to two stylish new tops, which she couldn’t wait to show off back at the home.

Reflecting on her day, Lillian said she had “a lovely morning” and returned to Windsor Court feeling both happy and relaxed.

Resident Lillian Ayre from HC-One’s Windsor Court Care Home enjoying her pamper morning getting her nails done

Eleanor Martin, Wellbeing Coordinator at HC-One’s Windsor Court Care Home, added: “It was definitely a morning well spent. Lillian truly enjoys her pamper days, and it’s always wonderful to see her so full of joy after her visits into town.”

Windsor Court Care Home, which provides residential, nursing and residential dementia care, prides itself on supporting residents to live fulfilling lives, with regular activities and opportunities tailored to individual interests and hobbies.