Grand Central installs defibrillators on all its train services

Grand Central has announced a new partnership with the North East-based charity, Red Sky Foundation, to install defibrillators on every train service.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This initiative aims to enhance passenger safety by providing immediate access to life-saving equipment during medical emergencies.

Red Sky Foundation was established by Sergio and Emma Petrucci after their young daughter had to have life-saving heart surgery. So far, the charity has placed more than 500 defibrillators in the community and raised more than £m for babies, children and adults, with heart conditions that need lifelong support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are delighted to partner with Red Sky Foundation,” said Hannah Bromage, Delivery Manager – Community and Stations at Grand Central.

Train Driver Jolene Miller, Roy Hallett Head of Safety, Miss Beats and Sergio Petrucci Red Sky Foundation

“Their dedication to raising awareness about cardiac arrests and providing life-saving equipment really aligns with our commitment to passenger safety. As part of this collaboration, we will be sponsoring a family's travel for ongoing medical treatment, highlighting our shared commitment to supporting families in need. We are excited to support their mission and look forward to a long-standing partnership.”

Roy Hallet, Head of Safety at Grand Central, emphasised the importance of the programme to the overall passenger experience. “We want to ensure our passengers are safe throughout their entire journey,” he said, “On some routes, emergency services can be far away, so having defibrillators available is crucial.”

The devices are designed for public use, come with easy-to-follow verbal instructions and will be stored in accessible locations within the buffet cars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sergio Petrucci, founder of Red Sky Foundation, said, “When a person is in cardiac arrest, every minute counts, hence the need for early CPR and defibrillation. Survival rates can increase from as little as 7% to nearly 80%. While we hope these devices are never needed, they will demonstrate their importance in medical emergencies when current access is limited.”

As part of this partnership, Grand Central will not only have defibrillators on every service but also in its York and Wakefield offices. The train operator will also support various charity events and fundraising activities throughout the year, including sponsoring a family for travel to and from essential treatment.