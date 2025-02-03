Grassroots sports across Yorkshire call for extra assist to avoid an own goal

Grassroots sport across Yorkshire has called on government to do more to back local clubs in order to avert the risk that many community hubs will be lost to economic pressures.

New research from leading charity Sported has found that 88 per cent of clubs and groups surveyed across Yorkshire and Humberside believe there isn’t enough investment into grassroots sport to back its impact at a community level. No groups believed that there is enough investment.

And it comes as almost two-thirds of those surveyed (63%) confirm that young people in their group have disengaged from, or reduced participation in, sport and physical activity over the past six months because they can no longer afford to participate in activities.

The research, conducted in conjunction with home security company Ring, found being able to travel to participate was also cited as a major factor with 59% citing it as a barrier to young people taking part. 31% also stated reduced confidence and 29% mental health as reasons for seeing young people disengage or reduce their participation.

Grassroots sport is feeling the pinch

Availability of facilities (53%) was one the most significant challenges related to facilities, with affordability for those renting facilities a challenge (51%), with running costs (45%) a challenge for those owning their own facilities.

When asked what they would raise with the Sports Minister, five key themes emerged in the Sported/Ring research: Increasing funding for grassroots and community sport​; creating a more equitable funding model with more focus on community groups and their needs (as well as a wider variety of activities and sports)​; the affordability and accessibility of venues and facilities​; government awareness of the benefits of community sport and physical activity on all aspects of young people’s lives; and, expanding opportunities for participation across communities​

“Grassroots sport is an extraordinary tool for change in communities across Yorkshire and its impact should not be underestimated,” said Sarah Kaye, CEO of Sported.

“The area has a rich history of producing top sporting talents like the Brownlee brothers and Katy Marchand and for hosting iconic teams and events. However grassroots groups and clubs do not always get the recognition they deserve from government in creating real opportunities for our young people. All of them are addressing the challenge of cultivating a healthier society, but they are also incredibly effective in addressing challenges such as community cohesion, inclusion, crime prevention and employability.

“By empowering grassroots sport in 2025 and investing into the ecosystem around it, there is a real return through sowing the seeds for a level playing field for our next generation, on and off the court or pitch.”

The research from Sported, who support around 5,000 grassroots groups reaching one million young people around the UK, highlights an increased recognition of the role that these organisations play in delivering social impact.

92% of grassroots sports clubs surveyed in the Yorkshire and Humber region said they get inactive young people active, as well as improving mental health, confidence and self-esteem amongst young people. Further benefits of taking part in physical activity for young people were revealed by the groups as including increased sense of belonging, and reduced stress and anxiety.

