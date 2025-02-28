Graysons celebrates the successful premiere of chimeras at London Fashion Week

A leading Sheffield legal firm are hoping the successful London debut of the latest production by renowned South Yorkshire dance artist Tala Lee-Turton will ensure it premieres in the South Yorkshire region in the future.

The immersive chimeras performance debuted as part of London Fashion Week at Reference Point at 180 The Strand just a few days ago.

Supported by Graysons as part of the firm’s 100th anniversary celebration, the production combines contemporary dance, experimental music, and fashion.

chimeras, curated by Tala Lee-Turton, musician Roxanna Albayati, and independent fashion collective Alta Store, received outstanding feedback from attendees and arts professionals alike.

Graysons’ managing partner, Peter Clark, said: “We are proud to have played a part in the early success of chimeras. Supporting this project in our 100th year is a reflection of our commitment to the arts and to backing homegrown talent like Tala Lee-Turton. We hope this is just the beginning of chimeras’ journey and look forward to it arriving in South Yorkshire in the coming months.”

Originally from Barnsley, Tala Lee-Turton is a graduate of the prestigious Bolshoi Ballet Academy. She successfully brought her ‘Dance in the Gardens’ performance, sponsored by Graysons, to Sheffield’s Botanical Gardens in 2022. Graysons also supported her parler femme production at Sheffield Theatres in 2023.

Graysons are again the premier sponsor for this year’s prestigious Art In The Gardens show in Sheffield’s Botanical Gardens. This will be their seventh year of sponsorship.

Graysons now employs around 60 staff with offices in Sheffield, Chesterfield and Hathersage.

Graysons Solicitors specialise in wills, estates and trusts, elderly client services, lifetime planning, private wealth, property, family law, personal injury, occupational illness, and clinical negligence.

Graysons are located at Courtwood House, Silver Street Head, Sheffield, S1 2DD.