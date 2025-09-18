Graysons’ first Penistone Show hailed a success with giveaways and guidance

Hundreds of visitors left Penistone Agricultural Show with promotional items displaying a brand new design by Sheffield Artist Alan Pennington – and dozens more took advantage of free legal advice as Graysons Solicitors made their debut at the historic event.

The 151st Penistone Show drew crowds of more than 20,000 at the weekend, with Graysons’ stand proving very popular. Guests picked up tote bags and other keepsakes featuring the new eye-catching work, while legal specialists fielded questions on everything from wills to property matters.

Peter Clark, Managing Partner at Graysons, said: “2025 is the centenary year for Graysons and Penistone Show is one of the highlights of the regional calendar. We were only too pleased to provide sponsorship and support in such a special year for the firm.

"The event has a fantastic reputation for bringing people together from across South Yorkshire and beyond, and we were delighted to be involved for the first time.”

Graysons’ support builds on a strong track record of backing cultural and community initiatives across the region. They include seven years of being the premier sponsor of Sheffield’s Art in the Gardens and their now annual backing of Longshaw Sheepdog Trials.

They also support Ashgate Hospice and many other local arts and charitable initiatives.

Graysons Solicitors specialise in wills, estates and trusts, elderly client services, lifetime planning, private wealth, property, family law, personal injury, occupational illness, and clinical negligence. They are presently celebrating their 100th anniversary.