Graysons Solicitors Celebrate 100 Years with Sponsorship of Art In The Gardens 2025

One of Sheffield’s oldest legal firms is celebrating the start of it’s centenary year with the confirmation of its continued support for one of the city’s most popular cultural events.

Art In The Gardens will take place on Saturday and Sunday, September 6th and 7th, with a special preview evening on Friday, September 5th, all set against the stunning backdrop of Sheffield’s Botanical Gardens.

Widely regarded as one of the largest outdoor art markets in the UK, the event showcases thousands of artworks, crafts, and exhibits, providing visitors with the opportunity to engage directly with artists and makers.

Peter Clark, Managing Partner at Graysons, said, “This is a significant year for Graysons as we celebrate a century of providing legal services to the people of Sheffield and beyond. Supporting Art In The Gardens allows us to give back to the community that has supported us for so long. It’s a fantastic event that highlights the artistic creativity of our region, and we are proud to be the premier sponsor once again.”

Sheffield’s Graysons Solicitors return as premier sponsor of the event for the seventh year running.

Sheffield-born Robert Grayson qualified as a solicitor at the outbreak of World War One. Returning from France in 1919, he set up in practice on his own account in Figtree Lane in 1925.

He remained a sole practitioner until after World War Two when his two sons qualified as solicitors and joined the practice.

Graysons now employs around 60 staff with offices in Sheffield, Chesterfield and Hathersage.

Graysons Solicitors specialise in wills, estates and trusts, elderly client services, lifetime planning, private wealth, property, family law, personal injury, occupational illness, and clinical negligence.

Graysons are located at Courtwood House, Silver Street Head, Sheffield, S1 2DD.