Green spaces at Doncaster Royal Infirmary flourish thanks to generous tree donation

The gardens at Doncaster Royal Infirmary (DRI) are blooming with new life this spring, thanks to a generous donation of 130 trees to Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH).

This vibrant addition is part of an ongoing initiative led by the Estates and Facilities team to enhance the Trust’s outdoor spaces. It builds on DBTH’s continued success in achieving Green Flag Awards and its wider sustainability ambitions.

Over the past few years, more than 200 trees have been planted across DBTH sites, transforming hospital grounds into greener, more welcoming environments for patients, visitors, and staff alike. The latest trees were donated by NHS Forest, a programme of the Centre for Sustainable Healthcare, which works to improve patient experiences while supporting a greener NHS.

The donation features a variety of carefully chosen species, each selected to suit specific locations across the hospital grounds. Taller trees such as Oak, Mountain Ash, Silver Birch and Wild Cherry, capable of reaching heights of up to 20 metres, offer screening from nearby roads, create natural habitats for wildlife, and provide much-needed shade. Smaller species like Crab Apple and Hazel have been planted in landscaped areas to add interest and flow to pathways and communal spaces.

Martin Smith, Head Gardener at DBTH

These planting efforts are part of the Trust’s Green Plan, which aligns with the NHS's ambition to reach Net Zero by 2040. The plan embeds environmental responsibility across DBTH’s operations, including energy efficiency, waste reduction, and sustainable procurement.

Mathew Gleadall, Operational Director of Estates and Facilities and Sustainability Lead at DBTH, said: “We’re incredibly grateful for this generous donation, which not only enhances the natural beauty of our hospital grounds but also reinforces our commitment to creating a healthier, more sustainable environment for everyone who visits or works at our sites.

“We know that access to green spaces can support patient recovery and wellbeing. Tree planting is a simple yet powerful act that benefits both people and the planet.”

Doncaster Royal Infirmary has been awarded the Green Flag status for their expertly tended green spaces for two years running. Among them are the Rainbow Garden, filled with bee-attracting plants and peaceful seating areas; the Butterfly Garden, a place of reflection for those grieving a loved one; and Chatsfield Garden, a tranquil retreat for patients undergoing cancer treatment.

Rainbow Garden at Doncaster Royal Infirmary

The Green Flag Award has also been awarded to the gardens at Bassetlaw Hospital in honour of their greenery. The Rainbow Garden at Bassetlaw was the first to open, raised by donations made in memory of those who lost their lives to COVID-19, and features a bespoke sculpture by local artist Kenny Roach, symbolising peace, friendship, and healing.

At Montagu Hospital, the Fred and Ann Green Memorial Garden celebrates the generous bequest from Fred Green, a retired pork butcher from Mexborough, who left £11.5 million to the Trust upon his passing. The garden, which opened in 2000, is also being considered to receive the Green Flag Award later this year.

Martin Smith, Head Gardener at DBTH, said: “The gardens make such a difference for patients and visitors, offering comfort, quiet, and connection to nature during what can be difficult times.

“These new trees will help the gardens flourish for years to come.”

Estates Team tree planting

The gardens across DBTH have been made possible through the generosity of charitable donations and appeals, with each space acting as a commemorative and peaceful haven for the local community. If you’d like to support the continued development of these green spaces, please visit: https://dbthcharity.co.uk/charity-gardens