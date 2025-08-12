Greencore Celebrated with Multiple Shortlistings at Excellence in HR Awards
The company has been named a finalist in both the Excellence in Equality, Diversity & Inclusion and Excellence in Learning & Development categories. These nominations highlight the outstanding work of Nathan Mills and Natalie Rogers, whose efforts have helped shape Greencore’s approach to learning, growth, and inclusion across the organisation.
In addition, Guy Dullage, Greencore’s Chief People Officer, has been shortlisted for People Leader of the Year, a testament to his leadership and dedication to fostering a culture where people feel valued, supported, and empowered.
These recognitions reflect Greencore’s ongoing mission to create a workplace where everyone can thrive. From inclusive policies to innovative learning programmes, the company continues to invest in its people, making Greencore a fantastic place to work.