Greencore sites unite to support Anaphylaxis Awareness Week, raising £19,000 for Anaphylaxis UK

Greencore colleagues across the UK came together earlier this month (1–7 October) to mark Anaphylaxis Awareness Week, showing their support for people living with serious allergies and raising vital funds for Anaphylaxis UK.

All Greencore sites took part in a range of fun and meaningful activities, including a vibrant ‘Wear it Bright’ themed day, fancy dress, quizzes, and competitions — all designed to spark conversations and raise awareness of anaphylaxis and the importance of allergy education.

In addition to on-site fundraising, surplus clothing donations were collected and passed on to Anaphylaxis UK, helping to generate further income for the charity’s work.

Thanks to the enthusiasm and generosity of Greencore colleagues, the company raised an incredible £19,000 for Anaphylaxis UK — supporting their mission to create a safer and more inclusive environment for those at risk of severe allergic reactions.

Clare Binnington, Group Technical Director at Greencore said: "We’re incredibly proud of how our teams got behind Anaphylaxis Awareness Week. It’s a cause that matters to many of our colleagues and communities, and we’re pleased to support Anaphylaxis UK in their vital work."