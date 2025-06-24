Grimethorpe care home celebrates Pride
In the lead-up to Dearnevale’s annual Pride party, residents and colleagues worked together to bring their plans to life and celebrated with their friends and families, with over 50 people attending the fun-filled day.
Each of the home’s four units took part in an in-house competition and attended dedicated Pride awareness and education sessions, sparking meaningful discussions.
They created their own unique Pride flags and hats which were all proudly displayed during the celebration and judged to crown a winner.
The home welcomed a performance from a local singer, who had everyone singing along and enjoying the lively afternoon.
The party celebrated the home’s welcoming, inclusive atmosphere, which supports everyone, regardless of their background or identity, to be recognised and embraced.
One resident expressed his heartfelt appreciation after experiencing his first ever Pride event. He shared he finally feels a true sense of belonging, something he hadn’t found in previous placements:
“This is the first time I’ve felt fully accepted and supported, not just around my disability, but in being my authentic self.
“Celebrating Pride at Dearnevale has been an amazing experience. I’ve loved learning about the meaning and being part of the celebrations. I played a big role in planning the event, so it’s great to see everything come together.”
Another way the care home supports its residents to express themselves freely and explore their identity in a safe and empowering environment, is through their Sexuality Champions.
The Champions act as a dedicated in-home point of contact and expertise and have the knowledge to signpost residents to advice and support when needed.
They deliver training to build confidence in homes and challenge perceptions about sex and disability, giving colleagues the right skills to empower people to maintain fulfilling, healthy personal relationships.
Any colleague can become a Sexuality Champion, working to encourage and normalise conversations about sexuality and relationships.
Helen McGowan, Dearnevale’s Home Manager, commented on the event:
“Our Pride event is about so much more than a single day. It’s a reflection of who we are as a home: a place where everyone is accepted, respected, and encouraged to be themselves.
“We work together to ensure that every person we support feels empowered, valued, and proud of who they are. This is embedded into everything we do as a team, focusing on holistic support that recognises the importance of emotional wellbeing and self-expression.”
Dearnevale care home is part of Exemplar Health Care, and supports adults living with complex needs arising from neuro-disabilities, physical disabilities, and long-term health conditions.