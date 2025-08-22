Gripple Scores Sponsorship of Sheffield’s Own Steve Bracknall and the Royal Oak FC

Sheffield-based manufacturer Gripple is proud to announce they’re the new shirt sponsors of the Royal Oak Football Club, led by Sheffield legend and social media personality Steve Bracknall, for the 2025/26 season.

Famed for his tongue-in-cheek pre-match pep talks and trademark mix of passion and humour, Steve has become a fan favourite online, having amassed over a million followers and counting.

His videos, posted regularly on his platforms, features hilarious Sunday league antics and his no-holds-barred take on the football manager trope, as he navigates the ups and downs of heading up the Sunday league team, the Royal Oak FC – which is captained by none other than Gripple’s very own Tommy, a Production Operator.

Steve Bracknall, Assistant Manager, Royal Oak FC, added: “Our striker Tommy works at Gripple, so when we were on the lookout for a new sponsor who shared our values, partnering with a Sheffield born and bred business, like Gripple, just made sense. And the fact that our kit is being manufactured right here in Sheffield means a lot too, not just me, but to my whole team. This partnership truly creates a certain feel of pride and unity that, as a city, we’re together as one.”

Joe Farrah, Gripple Sales Director for the UK & Ireland, says: “Anyone who knows Gripple knows we’re proud of our Sheffield roots. So, when the chance came up to sponsor Steve and the Royal Oak Football Club, we jumped at it. Steve is Sheffield through and through, and his journey mirrors our own: a local lad gone global. We share that same grit and pride – working hard but having a lot of fun along the way. It’s at the heart of everything we do here at Gripple. We can’t wait to see the success Steve will lead the Royal Oak team to this year.”

The new Royal Oak FC shirts, proudly featuring Gripple branding, will debut at a special pop-up event at Meadowhall on Thursday 28 and Friday 29 August 2025. Fans can pick up official merchandise, meet the team, and chat with Steve Bracknall in-person.

Whether you’re on site or on the sidelines, get involved, show your support and join the fun!