Everyone welcome to the opening event of the ‘Growing Together Gardening Club.’ We’re a small garden with big ideas. We hope to help local people achieve a connection with nature to support physical, emotional and social health.

‘Growing Together Gardening Club’

Sleights & Sandsend Medical Practice

in partnership with Whitby Area Development Trust Registered charity: 518451

Growing Together Gardening Club

Opening event

Thursday 5th June between 12 noon and 2.30 pm

at the Community Garden, Sleights Surgery

Light refreshments available.

Volunteers at the Growing Together Gardening Club

By deepening our understanding of nature, we can reimagine how we come together to improve our environment and be inspired to lead more positive lives.

Call in on our open event on the 5th June to find out about the project and consider registering for weekly supported taster sessions across the month. Participants can then volunteer for ongoing regular sessions throughout the year.

Come and stroll through the native and wild plants, smell the scent of the herbs and develop meaningful skills in a beautiful outdoor space. It’s a lovely opportunity to create a habitat and relate to the environment in a mindful way. Gardens are known to be both a source of relaxation and stimulation and a fantastic sensory activity.

You don’t have to be a good gardener to volunteer, everyone welcome, from beginners to experts and everyone in between. The sessions are designed for adults from the local district and you don’t have to be a patient of Sleights & Sandsend Medical Practice to attend. The practice is working in partnership with local community charity Whitby Area Development Trust at the Coliseum to help to empower people and promote well - being through nature. The Trust runs the Whitby Walled Garden well - being project and is delighted to be partnering Sleights & Sandsend Medical practice in this exciting new venture.

Enquiries and further details please email: [email protected]