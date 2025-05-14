GSAL Nursery to welcome 2-year-olds from September 2025
This expansion reflects GSAL’s commitment to supporting families from the earliest stages of their child’s education, offering a nurturing and stimulating environment built on the school's outstanding Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) provision. The development will allow more families in Leeds and the surrounding areas to access the high-quality care and education for which GSAL is renowned.
Children must turn three during the academic year - between 1 September 2025 and 31 August 2026 - and will benefit from a smooth and continuous learning journey through to the next stages of their education.
"We are thrilled to be expanding our nursery provision to welcome 2-year-olds from September. This exciting development allows us to offer more children the opportunity to experience the exceptional care, learning and sense of community that GSAL is known for. Our youngest learners will benefit from a nurturing environment that lays strong foundations for future success, and we look forward to supporting them as they begin their educational journey with us" said Gabrielle Solti, Vice-Principal and Head of GSAL Primary.
Families interested in securing a place are encouraged to contact GSAL’s admissions team at [email protected] or call 0113 228 5113. Further details and FAQs about the expansion can be found on the GSAL website.