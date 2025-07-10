Guide dog puppies enjoy a wild day out to Yorkshire Wildlife Park

While many of the park’s animals were feeling shy, the pups still had some memorable encounters, including curious meerkats, playful monkeys, and even a glimpse of the park’s impressive polar bears.

These outings form a key part of each puppy’s development, helping them experience new sights, sounds, and smells in a safe and controlled environment. While it’s unlikely they’ll come across polar bears as working guide dogs, exposure to exciting and unusual settings helps build the confidence and resilience they’ll need to become life-changing guide dogs for people with sight loss.

Each pup was accompanied by their volunteer Puppy Raiser, who looks after them until they are just over a year old, before they move to a Guide Dogs’ centre to start their formal training.

Volunteer Puppy Raisers for the charity provide puppies with vital foundations for their future role, teaching them basic commands and helping them get used to different environments.

Laura Lloyd-Anderson, local Puppy Development Advisor, said: “We’d like to say a big thank you to Yorkshire Wildlife Park for allowing our guide dog puppies to visit.

“As our pups grow and develop, it’s really important that they are exposed to different sights and sounds, so they grow up to become confident guide dogs.

“To help support this, we try to organise days out for them, similar to school trips, where they can experience new places and learn how to behave well in these settings.

“Yorkshire Wildlife Park has provided a fantastic, sensory environment for our puppies to explore, and our pups and volunteers have had a great day.”

Guide Dogs currently needs more volunteer Puppy Raisers in South Yorkshire. The charity provides support and training and covers all the essential costs involved with caring for a puppy, such as food and vet bills.

To find out more about Puppy Raising for Guide Dogs and to apply, visit guidedogs.org.uk/puppyraising

1 . Contributed Guide dog puppy Cooper enjoys the sights and sounds of Yorkshire Wildlife Park Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed A guide dog puppy looks on as a polar bear explores in the distance Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Guide Dogs volunteers and puppies they are raising to become life-changing guide dogs Photo: Submitted Photo Sales