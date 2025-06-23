Guiseley opticians celebrates 20-year milestone with in-store party
To mark the milestone, members of the local community were invited to join in for a little in-store fun – including complimentary fizz, baked treats, balloons and plenty of smiles.
As well as refreshments, customers were entered into a raffle to win a Marks and Spencer hamper, with John Ince taking home the prize earlier this week. Not only that, the first 19 customers through the door each received a £20 voucher towards glasses, while the 20th customer – Amy O’Doherty - received a £130 voucher.
Specsavers Guiseley, like all Specsavers stores across the country, is independently owned and run by local business owners. Amanda says: ‘What an amazing 20 years it's been. Anjham and I have clocked up 44 years at the Guiseley store between us - and 60 years with Specsavers in total. We both live locally and feel incredibly lucky to be part of this amazing community.'
Anjham adds: ‘It’s been an honour to serve the people of Guiseley with Amanda by my side. It’s such a significant milestone and from all of us in the Specsavers family, I want to say a huge thank you for all she does for our customers, our people and our business.’
