Organisational development consultancy h2h has secured a new contract with rail engineering firm LUR to deliver a leadership transformation programme to over 50 managers within the Manchester and Doncaster-based business.

h2h is working with LUR to deliver the Leading with Impact programme, which will build leadership capabilities for the organisation’s managers through a programme spread across four key modules.

The sessions will be delivered through a combination of face-to-face and facilitated learning, led by four of h2h’s specialists, with the aim of creating a cultural shift in leadership experience, performance and impact across the business.

h2h partners with LUR on Leading with Impact programme

h2h’s Founder and Managing Director, Susan Binnersley recently delivered a face-to-face bespoke module for LUR’s Senior Leadership Team (SLT) at Trafford Ecology Park in Manchester, outlining the goals of the partnership and hosting interactive sessions to share the core concepts of the programme.

Susan said: “We are proud to be partnering with LUR on this ambitious project to transform the capabilities of its leaders and ultimately create a more efficient, capable and fulfilled workforce led by skilled managers who understand their role and its importance within the business.

“It was a pleasure to host a bespoke session at Trafford Ecology Park, working with the SLT on a training day to ensure they fully understand the goals of the programme and can support their own team members who will be completing their training over the next six months.

“It also means that the SLT can role-model the leadership and management behaviours that the upcoming programme will equip the business with, maximising its benefits for the entire business as we roll it out across all three Manchester sites and in their Doncaster facility.”

h2h and LUR senior leadership team

Phil Chilton, Managing Director, LUR, said: “We chose to work with h2h because Susan and the team have a proven track record in delivering organisational development within the engineering sector and understand the unique challenges we face.

“The recent SLT session that h2h hosted was a resounding success, ensuring the whole team understands why our managers are taking the Leading with Impact training and the vital skills that they will gain. Having already seen some fantastic outcomes in the first phase of the partnership, I am looking forward to seeing the results as our colleagues complete the final modules over the next six months.”