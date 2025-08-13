Halifax MP visits local film and photography studio

Yesterday, Albion Street Studios, home of James Mellor’s Rainbow Trout Films and Danny Thompson Photography, welcomed local MP Kate Dearden to their offices in Dean Clough.

Known for her proactive work in supporting local businesses, Ms Dearden accepted the invitation after she met James and Danny at the launch of charity Nest - Helping the Homeless and came to visit them, also meeting the studio’s production assistant Ellen Neville and Antonia Kinlan, James’ Production Manager.

After a tour of the studio, Kate and her assistant Dan sat to chat about the studio’s film and photography work, and the important role that they play in marketing and showcasing local businesses. Danny shared stories of the perils of flying his drone, which has come into battle with both a territorial buzzard and a flock of pigeons, who fiercely opposed sharing the airspace!

Asking about Kate’s wishlist if she could create films about something or someone in the local area, her top choices would be to be able to showcase the incredible history of manufacturing in the area (which includes supplying parts for the roof at the Houses of Parliament and work on the improvements to Kings Cross!) and the need to build local skills in this job market, and also the incredible work done by volunteers across Calderdale.

In the Edit Suite, James explains about the projects they are currently working on.

They also discussed the move to social media based video content, especially TikTok, with whom James has worked and Kate’s recent foray into the platform, and the exciting new ways in which both businesses and MPs can reach the local communities.

Afterwards, they sat to watch the opening scenes of Rainbow Trout’s internationally acclaimed, multi-award-winning “Rugby Town” film, celebrating the history of Halifax as a Rugby League town, before enjoying a mini photo-shoot.