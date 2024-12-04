Harrogate charity supporting women subjected to abuse launches Christmas appeal

A Harrogate-based charity which provides essential support to women who have escaped abusive relationships has launched an urgent appeal so it can deliver a taste of Christmas to its most vulnerable members.

The New Beginnings Peer Support group desperately needs to raise £2,400 so it can buy hampers for 60 women who are struggling to provide for themselves and their children this festive season.

Providing crucial support for 150 families across the Harrogate district and Craven areas, the group was launched by CEO Lindsay Oliver who recognised a growing post-crisis need for women and children who have been forces to flee from domestic abuse.

Having experienced first-hand how difficult life can be in the aftermath of escaping an abusive relationship, Lindsay has put her own experiences to good use and has grown the charity into a service that gives hope and belief of a better life to so many.

They were recently named proud winners of the Harrogate Mumbler Community Award and last year received a commendation from the High Sheriff of North Yorkshire, Clare Granger, for their ‘great and valuable service to the community’.

Lindsay has already secured support from Harrogate Roundtable – who have supplied hampers of soups, beans and tinned foods – and will receive treats and snacks donated via the Living Room in Starbeck and the Commercial Street Chocolate Appeal.

However, a full Christmas hamper with enough food and supplies to see families through to the end of the festive season, when the various food banks and support networks re-open, must be paid for.

Roots & Fruits on King Edward’s Drive have kindly offered to sell 60 of their Christmas hampers at the cost price of just £40, and now Lindsay needs £2,400 to pay for 60 of them.

New Beginnings Peer Support Group has joined forces with Harrogate's Roots and Fruits to provide Christmas food hampers.

CEO and founder of New Beginnings Peer Support group, Lindsay Oliver, comments: “Christmas is always a very busy time for us as we look to deliver some festive spirit to women and children who have not only been through tough times, but who are still struggling to make ends meet on a daily basis.

“We are not buying these hampers as luxury items. This food, and the extras that we will add to it, will ensure these families have enough to eat over the festive weeks when many other support networks are not open or are on reduced hours.

“Mum-guilt is a very real concern for us at this time of year. They want to make Christmas a special time. Some children have endured truly terrible experiences as a result of the problems at home, and mums are likely to push themselves into even greater debt by spending money they simply don’t have.”

Any individual or corporation donating to the cause has the option of being included in a series of social media posts issued by the group, thanking them for their support.

A special New Beginnings gift tree has also been set up at the Windsor House business hub in Harrogate this year, where tenants have been invited to take one of the many tags hanging from the branches and make a child’s wish come true by purchasing the requested toy.