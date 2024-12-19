Harrogate festive concert raises the roof for life-saving cancer research
Yorkshire Cancer Research invited people from Harrogate and across the region to celebrate the vital contributions of charity volunteers and supporters, with an evening of joyful musical entertainment from the White Rose Concert Band.
Made up of 42 musicians from across Yorkshire, including two Yorkshire Cancer Research volunteers, the band played Broadway hits and popular classics, before finishing with a festive medley to get the audience in the spirit of Christmas.
The concert raised £1,250 for life-saving cancer research in Yorkshire, that will help more people, and their families, spend Christmas together.
Guests were also encouraged to dedicate a ‘Yorkshire Star’ to a loved one affected by cancer, or to someone supporting them, as part of the charity’s Help Yorkshire Shine campaign. The stars were added to the charity’s magical Christmas display at the Yorkshire Cancer Research centre which features hundreds of dedications from across the region.
Yvonne Stewart, a band member and volunteer at the Yorkshire Cancer Research centre, said: “The White Rose Concert Band annually gifts a full concert to a local worthy cause. Two members of the band volunteer on a weekly basis at the Yorkshire Cancer Research centre, so a festive band performance was a natural step to further support the work of Yorkshire Cancer Research. Many of the band’s members have either directly or indirectly been affected by cancer, so this performance was particularly heartfelt.”
Band member and Yorkshire Cancer Research volunteer, Alison Spencer, added: “Sadly, my family, like so many others, has been affected several times by cancer. As a volunteer, I have a great sense of pride that I am in a small way helping Yorkshire Cancer Research forge a path to better screening, the discovery of new treatments and ultimately cures for cancer. The band’s performance was another way to support this vital work, and I am so pleased we brought joy to those who attended.”
Dr Kathryn Scott, chief executive at Yorkshire Cancer Research, said: “The White Rose Concert Band provided us with a truly special evening, giving an opportunity to pause in this busy festive period and reflect on all those affected by cancer in our region. The event also shone a light on the incredible contributions of Yorkshire Cancer Research supporters and volunteers, who play a vital role in supporting the charity’s mission to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer in Yorkshire.”
To find out more about the Help Yorkshire Shine campaign and dedicate a star to someone special please visit: Yorkshire Stars | Yorkshire Cancer Research