Harrogate luxury car experts celebrate huge success at prestigious Salon Privé
Proudly taking their place alongside the cream of motoring excellence, the Harrogate-based team played a central role in this year’s celebrations as the most glamourous automotive show on the global calendar marked its 20th anniversary at Blenheim Palace.
The UK’s leading name in luxury and supercar finance, Apollo Capital was not only named official finance partner for this year’s Salon Privé, they also hosted the Apollo Hypercar Display which showcased some of the rarest, most exclusive, high-powered and high-value cars from around the world.
Drawing a crowd of thousands to the elegant setting of the Palace’s South Lawn, the Apollo Hypercar Display was regarded as one of the highlights of the entire five day festival of fast cars, reinforcing Apollo’s reputation as the go-to finance partner for the most discerning collectors and enthusiasts.
This year’s Salon Privé was host to a wealth of specialist vehicles with a total estimated value of around £500m. An undoubted highlight of the show – which also included a range of prototypes and Supercars – was the highly prized Ferrari 250 GTO owned by Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason.
The rare classic, of which only 39 were built between 1962 and 1964 was purchased by the musician in 1977 and is now estimated to be worth in excess of £50m.
Apollo’s exhibition of pure power and grace was led by a host of Hypercars, including a Bugatti Chiron, Koenigsegg Jesko and a rare Ferrari SP3 Daytona.
Andy King, CEO of Apollo Capital Group, said: “Having attended the show many times as a private collector, I always viewed this as the grand finale to the summer’s automotive event season, so we were absolutely delighted to be invited as the official finance partner. The show was the biggest and best yet, showcasing its 20th Anniversary, and I would like to extend a sincere thanks to organisers David and Andrew Bagley.”
David Moss, MD of Apollo Capital Group, said: “This event has always been special, and to be finance partner and responsible for the Hypercar display on the Friday was a huge honour for Apollo. It was a fantastic event and a great opportunity for our clients and contacts to display their amazing cars across the five days.”
The Salon Privé event brings the curtain down on what has been another hugely successful summer of attending classic and luxury car shows across the country, with the Apollo Capital team also playing a key role at the London Concours, as well as attending the Yorkshire Elegance event at Grantley Hall and helping to host the popular Harrogate Concours.