Harrogate nursery Partou Little Dragons in line for more national awards

Partou Little Dragons Nursery and Pre-school in Harrogate is celebrating after being shortlisted in two categories for the National NMT Nursery Awards 2024.

The setting at East Parade is one of the finalists vying for the Nursery Training and Development prize, with Nursery Manager Bambi Wainwright in the running for the SENCo Award.

Earlier this year, Partou Little Dragons made headlines by winning the National Day Nurseries Association (NDNA) Award for Nursery Training and Development with Bambi leading team members on stage to collect the trophy at a ceremony in Coventry.

They will now travel to ExCeL in London on Saturday November 30 for the National NMT Nursery Awards presentation evening.

Bambi Wainwright receives the Nursery Training and Development trophy at the NDNA Awards 2024

The settings chosen by the judges to compete for the Nursery Training and Development accolade were singled out for their “exceptional commitment to training and developing staff.”

Meanwhile, the SENCo Award will be presented to “an outstanding Special Educational Needs Co-ordinator (SENCo) who has shown an exceptional commitment to the sensitive assessment of children with possible SEN and the skilled planning, delivery and monitoring of SEN care.”

On the same day the finalists were announced, Partou Little Dragons was accredited with the Dingley's Promise Mark of Achievement which recognises early years settings that demonstrate a commitment to inclusive practice for children with SEND.

Bambi Wainwright said: “The ethos at Partou Little Dragons revolves around fostering a nurturing and supportive environment where every team member feels valued and respected.

“Our comprehensive training programmes have yielded significant benefits, with team members feeling empowered, motivated and valued.

“This is reflected in the low turnover rate and the positive, supportive work environment we have cultivated.

“I am thrilled that Partou Little Dragons has received national recognition once again for our resolute commitment to training and development.

“On a personal level, I am humbled to be shortlisted for the SENCo Award for which so much credit must go to my incredible team.”

Samantha Rhodes, Partou Managing Director, said: “Since assuming the role of SENCo/Nursery Manager in 2019, Bambi has profoundly impacted Partou Little Dragons, enriching the lives of children, families and team members.

“Her dedication to children with SEN and deep-seated passion for inclusion is driven by personal experiences within her own family and education, as well as her journey in understanding her own neurodivergence.

“She has also been the driving force behind the training and development regime which has already won a national award this year.

“Bambi and her team should feel immense pride in what they have achieved.”