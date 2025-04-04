Harron Homes brings Book Day joy to Airmyn Park Primary School

To mark World Book Day 2025, Harron Homes Yorkshire arranged an exciting storytelling session for Key Stage 1 and 2 pupils at Airmyn Park Primary School in Goole, near the housebuilder’s York Vale Gardens development in Howden.

Storyteller Elizabeth Green delighted the pupils with captivating tales, mixing traditional folk stories with her own original narratives. Her animated storytelling style and vivid character portrayals encouraged children to embrace books and the art of storytelling.

World Book Day is a celebration of reading that encourages young learners to explore different genres and discover the magic of storytelling. Through initiatives like these, schools and communities can work together to inspire the next generation of readers.

World Book Day 2025 embraces the theme "Read Your Way," encouraging children and young people to explore reading on their own terms, fostering a sense of freedom and enjoyment in their literary journeys.

Harron Homes donated books authored by Elizabeth Green to each of the 109 pupils who attended the storytelling sessions. The children received copies of The Owl Who Could Only Growl, a beautifully illustrated picture book that tells the story of Clarence, a young owl who loses his ability to hoot and can only growl like a bear. Additionally, the pupils received The Adventures of Detective Dopeyworth, which follows the humorous escapades of Jim Dopeyworth, a clumsy yet endearing detective who dreams of becoming a hero. This story emphasizes themes of perseverance and hope, encouraging readers to never give up on their dreams despite the obstacles they may face.

Katie Charlesworth, Sales and Marketing Director at Harron Homes Yorkshire, said: "It’s brilliant to see children’s imaginations come to life through storytelling. At Harron Homes, we’re committed to supporting our communities, and initiatives like this help foster creativity and literacy.

“We often establish our developments close to high-quality local schools like this one because we aim to create communities that are vibrant and connected. The 'Read Your Way' theme this year resonates with our ethos at Harron Homes. Just as reading offers a personal journey, we believe a home is a place where individuals and families can craft their own narratives, finding comfort and peace in a space they call their own."

Harron Homes and Elizabeth Green also delivered an additional storytelling session at Wetwang Primary School in Wetwang, near Harron Homes’ Chariot’s Keep development.

York Vale Gardens is a development offering three and four-bedroom homes in Howden, an area known for its strong sense of community and excellent local amenities. To explore the available homes, visit Harron Homes - York Vale Gardens.