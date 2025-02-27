Headlam Completes Trainee Fitter Programme for Leeds Youth

The UK’s leading floorcoverings distributor, Headlam Group, is delighted to announce it has completed its first ever trainee fitter programme. Lasting six-months, the pilot programme saw four young people from the Leeds area successfully complete in-depth training to learn the skills of the flooring trade.

The trainee fitter programme, launched by Headlam to help tackle the growing shortage of fitters in the UK by investing in future skills supply, involved collaborating with seven of Headlam’s suppliers to develop a comprehensive training programme, providing the trainees with both theory and practical application to prepare them for a future career in the flooring industry, with one trainee already securing a job with a flooring company.

As part of the programme, the trainees also provided their newly learned skills to support the local Leeds community through Headlam’s ongoing partnership with Noah’s Ark Centre. The partnership sees Headlam’s Mercado Leeds donate surplus carpet to those in social housing who cannot afford to replace carpet or flooring that has been removed from their homes prior to moving in, per social housing policy. The trainees fitted the carpets free of charge, helping those in need while also developing their practical on-the-job skills.

John Clark, Transformation Director at Headlam, who spearheaded the training programme said: “We are extremely proud of each of the participants for completing the trainee fitter programme. Not only are we providing young people from Leeds with an opportunity to develop new skills that will help with future careers, but we’re also making a positive contribution to the Leeds community. Thank you to all of our suppliers who helped make this programme a success.”

Headlam Trainee Fitters at their graduation with John Clark, Headlam Transformation Director and Chris Payne, Headlam CEO

The end of the programme was celebrated at an event in Leeds this week, with Headlam CEO, Chris Payne, presenting each trainee with a Headlam diploma. Following the success of the pilot programme, Headlam plans to host a second trainee fitter programme later this year.