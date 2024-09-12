Heb Group expands with new office in Leeds

The Heb Group, a leading provider of mechanical, electrical, facilities management as well as cleaning services, has announced the opening of its new office in Leeds.

Located at Viscount Court, 243 Leeds Road, Rothwell, the new office marks a significant step in the company's strategic expansion across Yorkshire and the broader UK.

The opening of the Leeds office follows a series of significant developments at Heb Group, including a recent full rebrand from the HE Barnes brand and the launch of additional offices in Liverpool. These initiatives reflect the company's dedication to innovation, customer service, and sustainable growth as it enters its second century of operation.

The new location is part of Heb Group's ongoing commitment to enhancing its regional presence and delivering high-quality services to a wider client base. In addition to the new Leeds office, the company has offices in Sheffield, Doncaster and Liverpool and is heading towards a group turnover of £40 million.

Martin Womersley at Heb Group commented: "We are excited to expand our footprint in Leeds, a vibrant and growing city. This new office will enable us to better serve our clients in Yorkshire and beyond, while also providing a base for further growth in the North of England.

“We are our client’s hidden support team, working tirelessly behind the scenes to make sure their property is running as smoothly as possible.

“Our turnkey service from inception at the design stage, MEP / Fabric installation expertise, to full Facilities Management (FM) service compliance, both planned and reactive through to specialist cleaning and hygiene service, is a one-stop shop.

