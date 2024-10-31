Help for Yorkshire families through The Salvation Army Christmas Present Appeal

The Salvation Army is calling on the community across Yorkshire to donate new toys to its Christmas Present Appeal to support families who will struggle to make ends meet over the festive season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Every year Salvation Army churches ask people to donate new toys and gifts for children whose families cannot put food on the table, heat their homes or pay their bills.

Last year, Salvation Army churches and community centres across the county distributed thousands of gifts to children and the church and charity fears more people will need support this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Salvation Army Divisional Leader for Yorkshire and Humber Major Al Still said: “The Salvation Army’s present appeal is an opportunity for people in our communities to embrace the spirit of Christmas and give to families and individuals who have very little. We are incredibly grateful for the public’s generosity over the years and hope this year our appeal will be able to bring some respite to those who are struggling the most.

Salvation Army Christmas Present Appeal

“Christmas is a time when financial worries are brought into sharp focus as the cost of living crisis continues to have a devastating impact on families who can’t afford to heat their homes or put a nutritious meal on the table. Helping parents provide a gift for their child not only eases financial pressures, but helps bring the joy of Christmas into their homes.”

Salvation Army churches and community centres will be collecting donations of new unwrapped toys throughout November and early December.

The Salvation Army will sort and distribute the gifts to children and families in the area through local groups, schools and social services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gifts can include anything from educational toys, baby clothes, bath toys, books, including learn to read books (for babies and toddlers) to dolls and action figures, sports equipment and clothing, toiletries (please try to ensure non-allergic ingredients if possible), gloves, scarves, hats, T-shirts, hair accessories and gift vouchers for older children.

People can also donate through The Entertainer’s Big Toy appeal. Customers can buy an extra toy to donate when they visit a store or shop online at TheToyShop.com. For each toy donated, The Entertainer will also add a toy, doubling the number for children who might go without. Each Entertainer store is connected with a local Salvation Army church or centre who will collect and distribute the toys as part of the wider Christmas Present Appeal.

Not all Salvation Army churches are collecting toys so to find your local toy appeal please visit https://www.salvationarmy.org.uk/christmas-present-appeal