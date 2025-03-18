Hensall Cricketers Take Up Fencing Thanks To Banks Group Ground Improvement Grant

A North Yorkshire community cricket club has continued to upgrade the facilities available to its members with the help of a four-figure grant from development firm the Banks Group.

Hensall Cricket Club has been making a number of improvements to the pavilion, changing rooms and outfield at its Bird Lane ground over the last year as part of giving the whole venue a long-overdue revamp.

The club had turned its attention to replacing the fence around its car park, which was designed to keep visitors’ cars safe and prevent vehicles from driving onto the ground, but which had fallen into disrepair.

And it has now used a £2,000 grant from the Banks Community Fund to buy the materials it needed to erect a solid post and rail fence measuring four feet high and around 100 feet long, with a team of club volunteers assembling to carry out the required installation work over the winter.

Hensall Cricket Club has around 100 members from across the area and runs two senior teams, with its 1stXI winning promotion last season to division one east of the North Yorkshire Premier League.

It also has a thriving junior section, with under nine, under eleven, under thirteen and under fifteen teams representing the club in local junior leagues, and also runs a growing women’s team.

Richard Whaley, secretary at Hensall Cricket Club, says: "The previous fence has been in place a long time and had naturally reached the end of its life, with a wire mesh fence that we put up temporarily not being enough to keep the car park and ground secure.

“Our pavilion is well used all year round, so offering safe parking facilities to both visitors and villagers alike is an important consideration, while the new fence will also prevent anyone who’s thinking about driving a vehicle onto the playing surface from doing so.

“A willing team of club members did the work needed to put the new fence in place, and while it isn’t the usual sort of winter training we do, it will help still have a positive impact on the club this season regardless.

“We’ve been making a lot of improvements around the ground, meaning that we didn’t have the budget available to pay for this latest part of our plans, so we’re really grateful to the Banks Group for stepping in and giving us a hand.”

The Banks Group is the business behind plansfor the development of anintegrated extension to the west of Eggborough, which would offer new low carbon homes, enhanced local transport links, a new primary school and nursery, assisted living units, new areas of accessible public open space, other local services and a range of environmental benefits.

Jamilah Hassan, community relations manager at the Banks Group, adds: “The Hensall Cricket Club management committee has a clear plan for how they’re going to offer their members the best possible facilities and we’re very glad to have helped them tick another one of their jobs off the list.”

The Banks Community Fund provides grants for community groups and voluntary organisations in the vicinity of Banks Group projects.