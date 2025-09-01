‘Hero’ driver from Barnsley bus operator proves 'we've got you' for pedestrian who had seizure

A Driver from Stagecoach Yorkshire has been rewarded with a commendation for her outstanding achievement, after she came to the assistance of a member of the public suffering from a suspected seizure.

Chicara Mattis won praise after seeing a woman lying on the pavement in what appeared to be an unresponsive state. She immediately stopped her bus, got out, and went to check on her. After making the woman as comfortable as possible, she called for an ambulance, after asking if anyone had any medical training.

Throughout the incident, she apologised to her customers for the delay and kept them informed as the situation developed.

One passenger, on the bus, said of the incident: “We had a lady driver who was fabulous and deserves some recognition. It was really nice to see that there is still a sliver of humanity out there. She was very confident and in control.”

Chicara Mattis and Carol Clarke

Meanwhile, another said: "I just wanted to let you know that the female bus driver is a really lovely, kind and helpful person. Someone was having a seizure and she helped them when no-one else would. I have been on her bus before and she is always lovely."

Stagecoach Yorkshire rewards such commendations with a certificate and shopping vouchers, which was handed over by Carol Clarke, Operations Manager at Stagecoach Yorkshire.

Matt Kitchin, Managing Director of Stagecoach Yorkshire, concluded: “I am very proud of everything that Chicara has been able to do in her time with us, and her quick-thinking, calm, and professional approach to this incident were genuinely heroic.

