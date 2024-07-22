High Crags Primary Leadership Academy retains ‘good’ Ofsted status

Following a recent Ofsted inspection, High Crags Primary Leadership Academy retains its 'good' rating. Inspectors, who visited the school on 19 and 20 June 2024, recognised the school’s commitment to pupils’ personal development, its 'ambitious curriculum' and the effective strategies used by leaders at all levels.

The report, published this week, praises the 'care and kindness' displayed through the school, noting that: 'Relationships in school are strong. Pupils trust adults to help them with any problems. As one pupil said about teachers, ‘If you have a problem, they will be there to help you'.'

During their visit, Ofsted’s inspection team stated that ‘pupils enjoy their learning’, ‘develop positive learning strategies’ and have access to a ‘wide-range of extra-curricular activities’ to enhance and enrich their development. They also recognised the support provided by staff - highlighting the careful consideration given to pupils with special educational needs and the efforts made by the school to deliver an ‘individualised approach to the curriculum.’

Helen Ray, Principal at High Crags Primary Leadership Academy said: “The report recognises our caring ethos and ambitious vision for all which is a product of the hard work and dedication displayed by every member of our school on a daily basis.

“It was very satisfying to hear such praise for the way in which our pupils are developed and supported, and the positive relationships they share with our staff.

“Thank you to everyone in the High Crags family – especially our amazing parents and staff – for helping to give our pupils the best possible education and a breadth of opportunities to enable them to flourish at our school.”