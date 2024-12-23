High Crags pupils bring yuletide joy to care home residents
Members of staff and pupils’ families displayed incredible generosity in the final weeks of the autumn term by lovingly donating items to fill 46 gift bags for the residents of Hallcroft, a local care home with close ties to the school.
Embracing the spirit of giving, pupils, parents and staff donated more than £300 worth of items – including chocolate, biscuits, jam, toiletries and warm woolly socks - to create welcome winter treats for the care home’s residents.
Pupils demonstrated their artistic skills to create greetings cards and festive decorations to be displayed throughout the care home.
The school choir was also in attendance to perform carols and spend time with the residents, helping to spread seasonal cheer and bringing smiles to residents and care home staff alike.
In addition to delivering gift bags to Hallcroft, High Crags Primary Leadership Academy holds a weekly foodbank and uniform bank donation scheme throughout the year. This has seen a notable influx of donations over the festive period, highlighting the exceptional kindness of pupils, parents and staff.
The Winter Gift Programme is an annual campaign which sees pupils and staff from every Star Academies school unite to participate in a broad range of charitable giving, acts of kindness and volunteering; all with one simple aim – to make sure no one faces the challenges of winter alone.