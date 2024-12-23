High Crags pupils bring yuletide joy to care home residents

Pupils and parents from High Crags Primary Leadership Academy have been helping to spread winter warmth to the local community as part of the school’s Winter Gift Programme.

Members of staff and pupils’ families displayed incredible generosity in the final weeks of the autumn term by lovingly donating items to fill 46 gift bags for the residents of Hallcroft, a local care home with close ties to the school.

Embracing the spirit of giving, pupils, parents and staff donated more than £300 worth of items – including chocolate, biscuits, jam, toiletries and warm woolly socks - to create welcome winter treats for the care home’s residents.

Pupils demonstrated their artistic skills to create greetings cards and festive decorations to be displayed throughout the care home.

The school choir was also in attendance to perform carols and spend time with the residents, helping to spread seasonal cheer and bringing smiles to residents and care home staff alike.

In addition to delivering gift bags to Hallcroft, High Crags Primary Leadership Academy holds a weekly foodbank and uniform bank donation scheme throughout the year. This has seen a notable influx of donations over the festive period, highlighting the exceptional kindness of pupils, parents and staff.